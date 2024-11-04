Foundation supporting Giving Tuesday

VW independent staff/submitted information

On Tuesday, December 3, The Van Wert County Foundation will once again join the global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday.

To promote lasting funding solutions and endowment growth, the Van Wert County Foundation will match donations up to $10,000 to benefit organizations who hold a charitable organization endowment fund. Through this commitment, more than $1 million has been raised to support local charitable organizations over the past six years, helping the community thrive and grow stronger each year.

A charitable organization endowment fund is a permanent financial resource that provides ongoing operational support to nonprofits. Donations to these funds remain preserved, ensuring these organizations receive sustained benefits for generations to come.

“I look forward to this day every year, said Laney Nofer, Van Wert County Foundation Director of Philanthropy. “Watching our community come together for the greater good is incredibly powerful. Knowing we can create real, local impact – one gift at a time – reflects the collective power of individuals, businesses, and organizations, and it is certainly a testament to our vibrant and thriving community.”

Giving Tuesday donations can be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org/give, or by check or cash delivered to The Van Wert County Foundation office, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 3. Donations can be named in honor of a loved one, or anonymous and may be directed toward one or more of the participating charitable organization endowment funds listed below.

Anyone with questions, should contact Nofer at 419.238.1743 or via email laney@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.