Not guilty entered in fatal crash case

VW independent staff

A man accused of causing a recent fatal accident that claimed the lives of two Van Wert County men has pleaded not guilty to a pair of charges against him.

Timothy Kiester, 61, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, second degree misdemeanors. He entered his plea during his arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court on Monday. His bond was continued and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, November 26.

The charges are tied to a fatal crash that occurred October 21 on U.S. 127 near Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert. A report from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Kiester was operating a 2016 Cheverolet Silverado that was hauling a camper, and allegedly failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead. His truck struck the rear of a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Zachary J. Wood, 30, of Convoy. The impact forced Wood’s car into the path of a semi-truck driven by Christopher Poland, 33, of Niles.

Wood and a passenger, Logan G. Elder, 29, of Van Wert, were pronounced dead at the scene.

If convicted, the maximum penalty on each charge is up to 90 days in jail, a $750 fine and a mandatory license suspension of six months to three years.