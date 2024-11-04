Parent-teacher conferences set at VWHS

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Chuck Rollins has announced that 2024-2025 parent-teacher conferences will be held in the high school/middle school commons area from 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 25; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 26 (teachers will be on lunch break from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.), and Monday, February 17, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Parent-teacher conferences allow parents the opportunity to discuss their son or daughter’s progress with their child’s teachers. Members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during the scheduled hours.

Parents should plan to park in the far west parking lots to the back of the high school, and should enter through the high school gym entrance or middle school gym entrance.