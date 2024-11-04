Random Thoughts: congrats and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Congratulations, the opening round of the football playoffs, this week’s regional quarterfinal games, College Football Playoff rankings, and Jameis Winston are all included in the latest installment of Random Thoughts.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Van Wert’s Owen Scott for finishing his high school cross country career with a fourth place finish in the Division II state meet on Saturday. It was another record setting performance and he did it on the biggest stage of them all.

Congratulations to Crestview’s boys cross country team for a very impressive Division III runner-up finish at state. What a way to end the season. This is a team that just kept getting better with every outing this season.

Congratulations to Lincolnview’s Brynleigh Moody for her 12th place finish in Division III and lastly, congratulations to all local runners who made it to state. Division II and III were especially tough in the northwest region and just to get out to get to state was quite an accomplishment.

Opening round

The Western Buckeye League went 5-2 during the opening round of the playoffs. Not bad at all. Defiance, St. Marys Memorial, Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf and Bath all won, while Celina and Elida lost.

The Northwest Conference went 4-1, with Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Lima Central Catholic and Fort Loramie winning. Spencerville fell to Huron.

It was a rough night for Green Meadows Conference teams. Paulding, Tinora and Edgerton all lost. Fairview was the lone winner.

The Midwest Athletic Conference went 6-3 during the opening round, but two of the three losses came to other MAC schools. Coldwater, Anna, Delphos St. John’s, Marion Local, Minster and St. Henry all won. Versailles, Fort Recovery and New Bremen lost their opening round games.

Let’s be honest – there weren’t two many surprises during the opening round of the high school football playoffs.

I suppose you could make the argument that No. 15 seed Delphos St. John’s beat No. 2 seed USV was a surprise, but it really wasn’t. Despite a 3-7 record, the Blue Jays were actually considered the favorite over the 9-1 Rams. And to top it off, USV led 22-6, but Delphos St. John’s came back to win 28-22.

Indian Lake over Versailles is considered an upset, and the fact that St. Marys Memorial won via a late long touchdown pass over Miami Trace is another notable moment.

Round 2

There are some intriguing regional quarterfinal matchups this Friday night, including Delphos St. John’s at Tiffin Calvert. In case you missed it, that game has been moved to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The rematch between Columbus Grove and Lima Central Catholic has the potential to be interesting. The two teams met in Week No. 9 and Columbus Grove won 28-20.

First rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out tonight and one thing is sure – a handful of fan bases will complain about where their school is ranked. Just remember – it doesn’t really matter where your school is ranked tonight – what’s important is where it is in the final rankings.

Hold on

For any Cleveland Browns fans who wanted Jameis Winston signed to a long term deal immediately after the team’s win over Baltimore – you may want to rethink that.

After Sunday’s loss, this team seems headed toward a fire sale and yet another rebuild.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.