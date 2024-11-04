Robert E. Bruner

Robert E. Bruner, 82, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

Bob was born on February 23, 1942, in Garfield, Kentucky, to Enos and Mary Haynes Bruner, who both preceded him in death.

He graduated from Breckinridge County High School in Hardinsburg, Kentucky in 1960. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air Force Reserves, retiring at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. In addition to his military career, he was employed in civilian personnel management at Grissom Air Force Base in Bunker Hill, Indiana, and in human resources for the U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

Bob is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Debi Bruner, of Otto, North Carolina, and their children, Tali Bruner and Meg Bruner; his daughter and son-in law, Julie and Drew Anderson of Van Wert, and their children, Katie (Alex) Bourdeau, and Becky Anderson; his former spouse and mother of his children, Judy Arnold Cato, and a brother-in-law, Don Summitt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill Bruner, Tom Bruner, Jean Davis and Doris Summitt.

The family extends sincere thanks to the staff at Hearth & Home for their care and kindness during the past year and to EverHeart Hospice for their support in his final days.

There will be no public service. Burial will be in Garfield Cemetery, Garfield, Kentucky.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.