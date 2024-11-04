Soccer state tournaments to begin

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association girls and boys soccer state tournaments are set for this week, with the girls state semifinals on Tuesday night and the boys state semifinals on Wednesday night. The winners will advance to the state championship matches this weekend at Historic Crew Stadium.

The Ottawa-Glandorf and Columbus Grove girls are in the semifinals, and the Shawnee and Ottoville boys will compete as well.

It marks the 49th annual boys state tournament and the 40th annual girls state tournament. This year the OHSAA expanded from three to five divisions for both girls and boys soccer.

OHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Division I

Springboro vs. Cincinnati Seton at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Perrysburg at Marengo Highland High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: at Historic Crew Stadium, Sat., 7 p.m.

Division II

Avon vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson at Shelby WAC Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

North Royalton vs. Loveland at Columbus St. Francis DeSales High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: at Historic Crew Stadium, Sat., 4 p.m.

Division III

Rocky River vs. Bay Village Bay at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Medina Highland vs. Vandalia Butler at Wright State University Alumni Field, Tues., 6 p.m.

State Championship: at Historic Crew Stadium, Sat., 1 p.m.

Division IV

Chagrin Falls vs. Ottawa-Glandorf at Sandusky Firelands Health Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day vs. Worthington Christian at Springfield High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: at Historic Crew Stadium, Fri., 4 p.m.

Division V

Columbus Grove vs. Doylestown Chippewa at Copley High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Madeira vs. Minford at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: at Historic Crew Stadium, Fri., 1 p.m.

OHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Division I

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Columbus St. Charles at Wright State University Alumni Field, Wed., 7 p.m.

Lewis Center Olentangy vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius at Ashland High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: at Historic Crew Stadium, Sun., 7 p.m.

Division II

North Ridgeville vs. New Albany at Mount Vernon High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Dublin Scioto at Marengo Highland High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: at Historic Crew Stadium, Sun., 4 p.m.

Division III

Lima Shawnee vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill at Fairborn Skyhawk Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. Twinsburg at Bellville Clear Fork High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: at Historic Crew Stadium, Sun., 1 p.m.

Division IV

Cincinnati Madeira vs. Worthington Christian at London Bowlus Field, Wed., 7 p.m.

Warsaw River View vs. Beachwood at Dover Crater Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: at Historic Crew Stadium, Mon., 7 p.m.

Division V

Cincinnati Summit Country Day vs. Ottoville at Wapakoneta Mercy Health/Wapak VFW Field, Wed., 7 p.m.

Minford vs. Kidron Central Christian at Sunbury Big Walnut High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: at Historic Crew Stadium, Mon., 4 p.m.