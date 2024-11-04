VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/1/2024

Friday November 1, 2024

4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a raccoon. No injuries were reported.

8:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:56 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the Village of Convoy for a stray dog.

1:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject having severe pain.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

5:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious activity.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a complaint harassment.

10:16 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Cody A. Gheen, 29, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.