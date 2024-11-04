VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/2/2024

Saturday November 2, 2024

4:53 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling lightheaded.

7:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Tully Township to check a residence for concerns of trouble and no one being home.

8:12 a.m. – Deputies spoke with residents from Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a complaint of harassment.

8:22 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a subject having a possible heart attack.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Olympic Drive in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of their dog being attacked by a stray dog.

3:21 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a ditch fire.

3:29 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

5:09 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Ohio 118 in the Liberty Township for a report of a field fire.

7:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to the area of Towne Center Boulevard for a report of smoke.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing and menacing.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a report of suspicious activity.

8:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of underage consuming.

9:09 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation, as well as a warrant from the Adult Parole Authority. Joshua D. McGinnis, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

11:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Jennings Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.