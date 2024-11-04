VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/3/2024

Sunday November 3, 2024

5:02 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a car fire.

5:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an aggressive stray dog.

6:15 a.m. – Dispatched Mendon Fire to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township for smoke odor investigation.

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of a noise disturbance.

8:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to standby as a peace officer while subject retrieved property.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugary Road in Tully Township to check he area for a stolen vehicle out of Michigan.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of suspicious activity.

12:38 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to the report of a field fire on Ireland Road in Ridge Township. Van Wert Fire and Ohio City Fire also assisted at the scene.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

1:28 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a subject who had fallen.

1:59 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

4:03 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had fallen.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Church Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of menacing.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a report of an injured deer.

6:30 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of an assault.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.