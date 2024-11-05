Ann Arlene (Palmer) Hoffman

Ann Arlene (Palmer) Hoffman, 92, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:21 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at Homestead at Towne Center in Van Wert.

She was born February 13, 1932, in Van Wert, to Eugene C. Palmer and Edna (Tester) Palmer Fisher.

Arlene graduated from Van Wert High School in 1950.

She retired as a medical assistant for Dr. Walter and Robert Scheidt, in Van Wert.

Arlene loved the Van Wert Cougars and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She is survived by four children, Frank (Barb) Hoffman, Rodger (Cathy) Hoffman, Terry (Jim Miller) Klahn and Lori (Michelle) Hoffman-Foltz; her grandchildren, Melissa, Cara, Joe, Josh, Sherry, TJ, Dusty, Kelly, Julie and Katie; 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Eugene; stepfather, Ralph Fisher; a daughter, Sandra Fabian Figley; brothers, Gordon, Rodger, and Vernon (Marilyn) Palmer, and sons-in-law, Stan Klahn, Rocky McVaigh and Keith Figley.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. A graveside service will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, Arlene requested memorial donations be directed to the Brumback Library, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.