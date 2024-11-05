Annette Marie Hirn

Annette Marie Hirn, 81, of Celina, passed away Saturday morning, November 2, 2024, shortly after arrival at Mercer Health in Coldwater.

She was born on December 24, 1942, in Van Wert the daughter of Delbert E. and Clara M. (Harris) Rice, who both preceded her in death. On November 10, 1973, she married Keith Edward Hirn who died on January 23, 2019. Annette was also preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette McIntosh.

Family survivors include her two daughters, Becky (Shawn) Snyder of Celina and Cynthia Switzer-Hirn of Paulding; a brother, Gayle (Ellan) Rice of Florida; a sister, Sandy (Gary) Lane of Celina; eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Annette was a graduate of Blue Creek High School and had attended Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church She worked at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home and retired from the Van Wert County Hospital. She also had served on the American Red Cross.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours are 3-7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Pregnancy Life Center or the American Red Cross.

