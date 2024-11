Another crash…

Less than an hour after a crash at U.S. 224 and Hoaglin Center Rd, another accident occurred just south of that location, at Convoy Rd. and Hoaglin Rd. Both drivers were transported by Middle Point EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital with injuries. Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Patrol were at the scene. Bob Barnes photo