Busy month at the Wassenberg Art Center

Here is a list of events and classes scheduled for the month of November at the Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert.

2024 ARTISTS’ Exhibits & SALE

November 21-December 19

It’s the Wassenberg Art Center’s annual show and sale featuring artists who are members of the Was. Opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov 21. It will feature free entry, light bites, music and a cash bar.

KIDS ACRYLICS CLASS with JACEY

Saturday, November 16, 10-11 a.m.

It’s fun introduction to acrylics workshop for children aged 6-9. $15 members/$20 non-members. Sign up here: https://wassenbergartcenter.org/product/kids_acrylics_jacey/

ADULT ACRYLICS CLASS with JACEY

Sunday, November 17, 2-4 p.m.

A class for every level of artist ready to explore the world of acrylics! For ages 12 & up (younger advanced artists can signup as well). $20 members/$30 non-members. Sign up here: https://wassenbergartcenter.org/…/adult-acrylics-with…/

TWISTED RING CLASS with SUZY STRIPE

Sunday, November 17, 2-4 p.m.

Suzy Stripe will show you how to make a gorgeous Twisted Ring! Learn different twist techniques to create a piece that is 100 percent uniquely you.

$25 members/$35 non-members. Sign up here: https://wassenbergartcenter.org/product/twisted_ring/

CLAYMAKERS LICENSE PLATE MUG with ASHLEY MCCLURE

Wednesday, November 20, 6 p.m.

Claymakers is back. Create a custom clay mug using a license plate. On pickup day (December 12), enjoy a free brew on while sitting around a cozy fire (weather permitting). $60 members/$70 non-members. Sign up here: https://wassenbergartcenter.org/product/claymakers/



CHUNKY BLANKET NO NEEDLE KNIT CLASS with JAYNE SMITH

Saturday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join Jayne Smith and learn to knit a chunky blanket without needles. Beginner friendly. In four hours, you will go home with a beautiful hand knit blanket. $80 members/$90 non-members. Sign up here: https://wassenbergartcenter.org/…/chunky-blanket-workshop/



ADULT ARTREACH

Thursday, November 7 and/or November 21, 6:30 p.m.

Art therapy for adults – zero art experience required. Fun, laid back and 100 percent for everyone. $12 members/$15 non-members. Sign up here: https://wassenbergartcenter.org/product/artreach-for-adults/

Ongoing classes

OIL PAINTING WITH DR. TRIMBLE

Thursday, November 14, 6 p.m.

This join anytime, just bring yourself, class is ideal for every level of artist. Dr. Trimble instructs in a way that makes this art not only feel doable, but incredibly fun. $15 members/$20 non-members (per class). Sign up here: https://wassenbergartcenter.org/…/oil-painting-with-dr…/



WATERCOLOR TECHNIQUES with KAY SLUTERBECK

Every Tuesday Morning, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This join anytime, beloved Wass class is perfect for anyone curious about watercolor. No need to bring anything for your first class – Kay and the other students will walk you through everything you need to begin your journey into this special art. $40 members/$55 non-members (per month).

Sign up here: https://wassenbergartcenter.org/…/watercolor-techniques/