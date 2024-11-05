Cross country awards…

The Crestview cross country programs concluded their season after a boys’ team state runner-up title. Head coach Randy Grandstaff recognized the teams’ accomplishments throughout the season at their awards presentation. Special Awards (above): Taylor Kittle (Most Improved, Coach’s Award), Anna Gardner (MVP, Golden Guts Award), Payton Scott (Golden Guts Award, Senior Award), Lincoln Smith (MVP), Caleb Thomas (Most Improved), Jacob Heth (Coach’s Award). NWC Scholar-Athletes (below): Row 1 – Katie Sawmiller, Taylor Kittle, Chloe Miller, Ava Motycka, Anna Gardner, Payton Scott, Caleb Thomas. Row 2 – Andy Heth (Academic All Ohio), Derek Young, Kale Vining, Ian Owens, Luke Sawmiller, Lincoln Smith (Academic All Ohio), Jacob Heth. Photos submitted