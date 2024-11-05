Klopfenstein, Latta win easily; all local issues approved

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Results from the Van Wert County Board of Elections show there were no big surprises on Election Day.

Incumbent State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) was successful in his bid for a second term in office. In Van Wert County alone, Klopenstein defeated challenger Magdalene Markward (D-Van Wert) 11,553-2,826. Combined results from the entire 82nd district, which includes Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties and the southern portion of Defiance County show Klopfenstein finished with 45,129 votes, while Markward tallied 11,684 votes.

“I deeply appreciate all the support I have received in this re-election campaign, and I will continue to work to preserve and protect the values that make the 82nd district the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Klopfenstein said in a statement. “In my second term, I will continue to work on legislation that keeps agriculture strong and vibrant as Ohio’s number one industry.”

Incumbent U.S. Congressman Bob Latta (R-Fifth District) easily won his bid for a ninth full two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Latta collected more than two thirds of the vote over Democratic challenger Keith Mundy. The Fifth Congressional District stretches from Van Wert, Paulding and Mercer counties all the way into Lorain County.

“I’m humbled and deeply honored to be re-elected to the United States Congress,” Latta said in a statement. “I’d first like to thank all those who supported my campaign and entrusted me to continue representing all northern Ohioans who call the Fifth District home in the U.S. House of Representatives. Your support means the world to me, and I’m eager to continue working on your behalf and advocating for conservative principles in Washington.”

In the U.S. presidential race, Republican Donald Trump collected 11,535 votes in Van Wert County, while Deomcratic Vice-President Kamala Harris received 2,976 votes.

A number of current Republican Van Wert County officeholders ran unopposed, including Van Wert County Commissioners Todd Wolfrum and Stan Owens, Prosecuting Attorney Eva Yarger, Clerk of Courts Cindy Mollenkopf, Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, County Recorder Kim Hughes, County Treasurer Jeff McIntosh, County Engineer Kyle Wendel, Coroner Scott Jarvis, and Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield.

All 13 local issues on the ballot were approved by voters, but State Issue 1 failed locally and statewide. Here are the totals, as provided by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.

Village of Ohio City

A five-year, five mill property tax renewal to provide and maintain fire apparatus for fire protection and EMS services. PASSED 226-95

Village of Venedocia

A five-year, 1.4 mill renewal for fire protection. PASSED 41-17

A five-year, 0.6 mill renewal for fire protection. PASSED 46-12

Village of Willshire

A five-year, one mill levy for current operating expenses: PASSED 104-74

A five-year, two mill levy for current operating expenses: PASSED 97-75

A five-year, two mill levy for EMS services: PASSED 111-65

Village of Wren

A five-year, two mill property tax renewal for EMS services: PASSED 73-13

Hoaglin Township

A three-year, 1.8 mill property tax renewal for fire protection and ambulance and/or medical services: PASSED 262-99

Pleasant Township (excluding Van Wert city)

A three-year, 1.25 mill property tax renewal for fire protection and EMS services. PASSED 837-291

Washington Township east fire district

A five-year, 1.8 mill property tax renewal for EMS and fire services: PASSED 318-152

Washington Township west fire district

A five-year, 1.3 mill levy for EMS and fire protection: PASSED 181-68

York Township (excluding the Villages of Elgin and Venedocia)

A three-year, 2.1 mill property tax renewal for fire and EMS protection: PASSED 281-110

Tully Township (outside of the Village of Convoy)

An electric aggregation issue: PASSED 317-22

State Issue 1 (Van Wert County only): FAILED 10,519-3,792

All local results are considered unofficial until certified by the Van Wert County Board of Elections later this month.