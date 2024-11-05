Lincolnview donation…

Lincolnview Local Schools recently held its 2024-2025 United Way campaign. The Lincolnview staff donated over $5,000 to help support the 31 local agencies currently receiving funding from the United Way. Lincolnview is a loyal supporter of the United Way and actively participates in the annual campaign and fundraisers. Staff and students were very generous with the number of food items donated for the Vantage Day of Caring Food Drive, and have helped raise money during Rivals United week each year since 2016. Photo submitted