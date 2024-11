Local voter turnout tops 70 percent

VW independent staff

Voter turnout in Van Wert County for Tuesday’s election was 72.2 percent. That inclues 7,359 ballots cast early, 1,648 mail-in ballots, and 5,787 ballots that were cast on Election Day, November 5. Of Van Wert County’s 20,490 registered voters, 14,794 cast ballots.

The final number was lower than the 2020 presidential election, when 74.4 percent of Van Wert County voters cast ballots.