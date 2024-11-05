U.S. 224 crash…

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 224 and Hoaglin Center Rd. A westbound car struck a UPS truck that attempted to cross U.S. 224. The driver and a passenger in the car had to be extricated and were taken by ambulance to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Along with the highway patrol, Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies, Middle Point Fire & EMS and the Van Wert Fire Department were at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer