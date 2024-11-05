Van Wert leaf pickup to start next week

Submitted information

Van Wert’s annual fall leaf pick-up will begin on Tuesday, November 12, and will run weekly, with the last day being December 6.

Leaves should be put in paper biodegradable bags and placed by the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday. If leaves are not in paper biodegradable bags and by the curb, they will not be picked up. There is no break down from ward to ward so make sure leaves are by the curb and in bags by 7 a.m. each Monday. Brush will not be picked up.