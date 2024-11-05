VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/4/2024

Monday November 4, 2024

12:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a vehicle that struck an unknown object in the roadway causing damage.

8:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pohlman Road in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle parked along the roadway.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of theft by deception.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. Joshua D. McGinnis, 43, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:52 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a subject an open incision.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ries Road in York Township for a complaint of criminal damaging.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Veach Road in the Village of Middle Point to contact a resident for another county.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

10:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a report of a missing runaway juvenile. He has sinced been located.

11:17 p.m. – Deputies along Convoy EMS responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a subject overdosing.