2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 12

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Upsets were few and far between during last Friday’s opening round of the OHSAA football playoffs. The most notable upset was No. 15 seed Delphos St. John’s defeating No. 2 seed Upper Scioto Valley, but many people considered the Blue Jays the favorite in that game. Overall, the results prompted a number of calls for the OHSAA to go back to eight teams per region. Don’t hold your breath – that’s not going to happen.

Last week I went 18-5 (78.2 percent), not quite as good as I had hoped. That took my overall season mark to 190-45 (80.8 percent). 13 area regional quarterfinal games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate at least a couple of them could be barnburners.

Games of the Week

Division III Region 12

St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-0)

Except for a 25-23 win over Troy in Week No. 5, No. 1 seed Tippecanoe hasn’t really had a close game all year. Eight of Tippecanoe’s regular season games were played against Division II teams. St. Marys Memorial advanced to the quarterfinals with what amounted to a Hail Mary pass that gave the Roughriders a 28-24 victory over Miami Trace. I do think St. Marys can give the Red Devils some fits with the Wing-T offense but in the end, I have to go with the No. 1 seed.

The pick: Tippecanoe

Division V Region 20

Bath (6-5) at Greeneview (11-0)

Something has to give here. In their last eight games combined, the top-seeded Rams have given up a combined total of 34 points. The last time a team scored two touchdowns or more against Greeneview was Week No. 3. Meanwhile Bath is averaging 34 points per game, even after being shut out by Ottawa-Glandorf in Week No. 6. I do think Bath played a much more challenging schedule this season but I also know it’s been a struggle at times defensively for the Wildcats. I do think this game has the potential to be close but I’m predicting the Rams will get the victory.

The pick: Greeneview

Division VI Region 22

Huron (7-4) at Bluffton (10-1)

It’s really been a roller coaster ride for Huron, a team that was in Division IV just five years ago. The Tigers are coming off a 42-7 opening round win over Spencerville but before that, had scored just 48 points in their previous five games combined, including 19 in one game. After losing the regular season finale 42-0 to Columbus Grove, the Pirates earned a hard fought 21-6 opening round win over Paulding last Friday. The Tigers are fast. Very fast. However, I’m going to be surprised if they score more than a touchdown against Bluffton. Look for the Pirates to advance to Week No. 13.

The pick: Bluffton

Division VII Region 26

Lima Central Catholic (8-3) at Columbus Grove (11-0)

A rematch of a Week No. 9 game that was won by Columbus Grove 28-20. The Bulldogs literally haven’t lost at Clymer Stadium since 2019 and they’ll carry a 34-game home winning streak into Friday’s regional quarterfinal game. With all due respect to the Thunderbirds, who have enjoyed a good season, I don’t think this game will be as close the second time around and I don’t see Columbus Grove losing the home finale.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Delphos St. John’s (4-7) at Tiffin Calvert (7-4)

If you’re a casual fan, this game probably looks like a mismatch, but that’s hardly the case. Keep in mind that No. 15 Delphos St. John’s defeated No. 2 seed Upper Scioto Valley 28-22 last week. It’s fair to note the Blue Jays had to rally from double digits to move on but the point is they did it. Can they knock off a higher seeded team for a second consecutive week? Yes, I think they can and I think they will. The MAC schedule has prepared Delphos St. John’s for this and I believe the Blue Jays will play again in Week No. 13.

The pick: Delphos St. John’s

Best of the Rest

Division III Region 10

Defiance at Cleveland Benedictine: Benedictine

Division III Region 12

Wilmington at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

Division IV Region 14

Ottawa-Glandorf at Shelby: Shelby

Division VI Region 24

Northeastern at Coldwater: Coldwater

Cincinnati Purcell-Marian at Anna: Anna

Division VII Region 28

Tri-Village at Marion Local: Marion Local

Cincinnati College Prep at Fort Loramie: Fort Loramie

St. Henry at Minster: Minster