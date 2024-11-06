Capital campaign officially launched for YWCA building

Pictured are Marsh Foundation staff and trustees, along with YWCA of Van Wert County staff and board members at the Lincoln Highway site where the new YWCA facility will be located. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced the launch of a capital campaign aimed at funding a new facility that will provide essential living spaces for domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault survivors and their families, as well as permanent supportive housing for homeless women and children. This new facility will also provide the capacity for their youth programs to thrive and grow, shaping the future of the YWCA and enhancing the services they offer to the community.

After engaging in discussions with individuals and businesses in Van Wert, the YWCA has successfully secured initial donations, allowing them to officially and publicly launch this endeavor.

For decades, the YWCA has served as a catalyst for positive change in the Van Wert community, championing the rights and well-being of women and girls. Their services have evolved alongside the needs of the community. What began as George Marsh’s vision of empowering women to live independently has transformed into a safe haven for individuals and families. The YWCA takes pride in the profound impact they have had on countless lives – offering vital support services to survivors and focusing on youth development and prevention.

As the YWCA of Van Wert County celebrates their achievements, they recognize that their work is made possible by the unwavering commitment of the Van Wert community. The generosity and dedication of individuals and businesses over the years has helped propel their mission forward.

“We continue to feel so much support as we begin our capital campaign,” said Kimberly Laudick, YWCA President/CEO. “We are very grateful to The Marsh Foundation for their generous land donation, which will be the site of our future facility, and to all those who have contributed up to this point. We truly believe that together, we can continue to make a difference in our community.”

Thanks to the generous support of numerous donors, they have raised over $2.3 million to date. Top level contributors include Citizens National Bank, Marsh Foundation, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, Julie and Tom Burenga, the bequest of Bonnie Jones, Julie and Bruce Kennedy, Roger and Kay Okuley, Teresa Parrish, Jana and Roy Ringwald, Harriett Schaddt, Kari and Tim Stoller, Jan and John White and several anonymous donors. There are still multiple naming rights opportunities available. In addition to monetary donations and pledges, they also accept direct stock and/or investment donations and grain donations.

FAQ

Why not renovate the current location?

Renovating the YWCA’s current building would cost an additional $7-12 million dollars of remediation, on top of renovation costs. Additionally, the YWCA had to carefully consider how they could continue to provide services to survivors during construction. Those living in their shelter have suffered trauma/victimization, and living in a construction zone would take its toll on their recovery while creating unneeded upheaval in their lives. The new structure is estimated to cost between $12 million and $15 million, enabling the YWCA to expand its services to include permanent supportive housing and enhance youth development programs.

How do they plan to fund this project?

With the assistance of KO Consulting, the YWCA is exploring all pertinent federal and state grant programs. They also hope that local businesses, private donors, and the community as a whole will unite behind this effort to turn their dream into a reality.

What are the plans for the current building?

This capital campaign and the subsequent construction of a new facility will take approximately 3-4 years to complete. In the meantime, the YWCA plans to be good stewards of and maintain the structure they are currently in as they must still provide quality services to those in need. They will continue to prioritize what is best for the Van Wert community as they explore the most effective solutions in the coming years.

What programs/services are unique to the YWCA that are not currently being met by other nonprofits in Van Wert?

The YWCA of Van Wert County is the only emergency and long-term victim service program in the county – they provide shelter to individuals and families experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Additionally, they offer a 24/7 crisis hotline and wrap-around supports. The YWCA also offers education, prevention programming and youth development. Their annual Summer Food Program provides over 6,000 free meals each year, addressing the food insecurity of children in the Van Wert area.

Will they have a pool/fitness center?

The YWCA’s focus is to assist survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking as well as to provide quality programming to the youth of the community. Because several great fitness centers are meeting the community’s needs in Van Wert, they will not duplicate those services. The YWCA believes a new facility would best be utilized to improve their current services and offer other programs that are currently lacking in Van Wert County.

The YWCA will be publishing additional articles that will provide in-depth answers to questions the public may have. In the meantime, if you are interested in learning more about the YWCA capital campaign, contact Laudick at klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org or 419.238.6639 x102.