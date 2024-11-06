Court roundup: various hearings held

VW independent staff

An arraignment, plea changes, sentencings and a probation violation were among the criminal hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Thursday, October 31, and Wednesday, November 6. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignment

Jacob Johnson, 23, of Willshire, entered a not guilty plea to rape, a first degree felony; sexual battery, a third degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 13.

Plea changes

James King, 55, of Celina, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to two years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date. He is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees, court costs and restitution in the amount of $7,554.69, which must be paid within 24 months.

Eli Jasztal, 37, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Eric Braun, 53, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to assault, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 11 a.m. December 11.

Johnathon Wilt, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. His bond was modified to a personal surety bond and he was ordered to pay court costs.

April Diltz, 46, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl related compound, both fifth degree felonies. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Dontrall Smith, 29, Ft. Wayne, changed his plea to guilty of receiving stolen property and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. December 18.

Sentencings

Steven Barrett, 23, of Franklin, was sentenced to five days in jail for OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. He was given credit for one day already served and his driver’s license was suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay court costs and a $375 fine.

Clarissa Jones, 28, Ada, was sentenced to 120 days jail with credit for 97 days already served for possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Probation violation

Joshua McGinnis, 43, of Van Wert, denied violating his probation by failing to attend treatment, failing to report to probation and failing to stay in contact with the parole office. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and a further hearing set was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 12.

Time waiver

James A.L. Vibbert, 27, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 11.