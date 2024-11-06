Half of school issues pass statewide

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Voters across Ohio approved 51 percent of the school tax issues on the November 5 general election ballot, a notable decrease from the 2023 general election when 70 percent of such issues were approved.

Renewal school tax proposals continue to enjoy majority support from the public, but that majority was smaller than in previous years, with 52 of the 73 issues passing for a 71 percent passage rate. Just 25 percent of new school tax requests were approved, with seven of 28 issues passing. There were no school levies on the ballot in Van Wert County, but in the Wayne Trace Local Schools district, a 30-year, 4.91 mill bond issue to build a new auditorium and new classrooms, plus other renovations failed by a wide margin, 1,853-694 (73-27 percent).

“Last night’s levy results are a tough reminder of the challenges Ohio’s schools are facing,” said Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Director of Legislative Services Jennifer Hogue. “These results indicate that many communities are struggling to support local funding for education, likely impacted by the economic pressures felt across the state. School levies provide essential funding for academic programs, student services and school operations.”

“Without these resources, schools are limited in their ability to maintain and expand student opportunities,” she added. “Districts must make difficult choices without these local funds that could limit those programs and opportunities.”

While election results are complete, they will remain unofficial until certified by local boards of elections office and by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.