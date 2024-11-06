Haven of Hope fundraiser almost here

VW independent staff

Haven of Hope’s Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

The event is designed to help raise awareness about hunger, homelessness, and serve as a fundraiser to support the Haven of Hope men’s homeless shelter in Van Wert.

Tickets are $30 each for a simple meal of soup and bread, plus a handcrafted bowl to take home as a reminder that food security persists in the community. The event will also feature a basket raffle, silent auction, live entertainment and a cash bar. Scan the QR code for more information and to purchase tickets.

Donor and sponsorship opportunities remain available for $100 to $1,500.