The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Five buildings to be demolished

VW independent staff

$500,000 is coming to Van Wert County through Ohio’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to demolish vacant and/or dilapidated buildings. This are the sites listed by the Ohio Department of Development:

  • 19404 Bellis Rd., Middle Point 
  • 122 S. Main St., Ohio City
  • 12396 Blaine St., Scott
  • 8218 Dutch John Rd., Van Wert
  • 205 Sprague St., Willshire

Information as to when those buildings may be demolished was not immediately available.

POSTED: 11/07/24 at 10:01 pm. FILED UNDER: News