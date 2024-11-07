Five buildings to be demolished
VW independent staff
$500,000 is coming to Van Wert County through Ohio’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to demolish vacant and/or dilapidated buildings. This are the sites listed by the Ohio Department of Development:
- 19404 Bellis Rd., Middle Point
- 122 S. Main St., Ohio City
- 12396 Blaine St., Scott
- 8218 Dutch John Rd., Van Wert
- 205 Sprague St., Willshire
Information as to when those buildings may be demolished was not immediately available.
POSTED: 11/07/24 at 10:01 pm. FILED UNDER: News