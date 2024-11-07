Five buildings to be demolished

VW independent staff

$500,000 is coming to Van Wert County through Ohio’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to demolish vacant and/or dilapidated buildings. This are the sites listed by the Ohio Department of Development:

19404 Bellis Rd., Middle Point

122 S. Main St., Ohio City

12396 Blaine St., Scott

8218 Dutch John Rd., Van Wert

205 Sprague St., Willshire

Information as to when those buildings may be demolished was not immediately available.