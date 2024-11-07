Kirk Ellsworth Semer

With heavy hearts, we announce Kirk Ellsworth Semer, 67, passed away peacefully from diabetic complications, at The Kobacker Hospice House in Columbus, on Saturday morning, November 2, 2024.

Kirk was born on October 18, 1957, in Van Wert, the second of four sons to the late H.Paul and Peggy (Agler) Semer.

He grew up in the country with his brothers riding bikes, mini-bikes, and horses. He went camping, spending weekends at the lake, swimming, boating and fishing. He joined the Cub Scouts and FFA, raised steers and pigs, and enjoyed all outdoor activities. Kirk had a knack tinkering with car models, electronics, and motors. He rode in his Dad’s plane, shot baskets, pool, and BB guns, played baseball, basketball, ping pong, wrestled, and learned to play guitar. He graduated from Lincolnview in 1976, spending time with friends, listening to music and driving his Satellite, always loving classic Plymouth Road Runners. He was a collector, gathering Hot Wheels, comic books, RC cars, boats, planes and later guns.

In 1983, he married Kimberly (Looker), and they set up house in Van Wert, where they raised their daughter, Stephanie Jo. Kirk was fond of NASCAR, the Buffalo Bills, and working in his yard, growing an amazing vegetable garden, later he would pass the time by watching old Western movies and hanging out in his garage.

Kirk loved spending time with his three brothers and the four of them shared a passion for cruising on their Indian motorcycles, fishing, target shooting and hunting. The four of them made countless memories at family gatherings, going to concerts, air shows, fishing trips, in the woods and around his parent’s pond. He could out-shoot, out-fish, and out-hunt all of them, acquiring a deer-hunting gait that allowed him to cover serious ground quickly. In his younger days, his nieces and nephews thought he was actually Marty Stouffer from Wild America.

Kirk wasn’t afraid to show his love. The first to volunteer if someone needed help, he was quiet, independent and forgiving. Kirk was generous and hard working, giving everything he had to his family. The proud grandpa to three grandsons, he shared every single day with them, taking them on his motorcycle and including them in his daily routines, making loving memories.

Kirk worked for AMA trucking and retired from Gerken Materials as a heavy equipment operator.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Kim of Centerburg; his daughter, Stephanie (William) Semer of Van Wert; grandsons, Tatum Waltmire, Bennett Vibbert and Bentlee Vibbert; his brothers, Greg Semer of Van Wert, Todd (Susie) Semer of Ohio City, and Kevin (Julie) Semer of Van Wert; his sisters-in-law Jennifer (Matt) Merklin of Centerburg, and Sarah (Allison Dickey) Looker of Pickerington; aunts, Cheryl Bidlack, and Nancy Agler of Van Wert, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, H. Paul and Peggy Semer, and his mother-in-law Janet Looker.

A celebration of life is planned for 2-4 p.m. December 8, in the Fireside Room at Trinity Friends Church, Franklin Street, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: The Kobacker Hospice House of Columbus, Ohio, and to the family of Kirk E. Semer.