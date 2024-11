Newsies coming to Crestview HS

Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School will be presenting the musical Newsies Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16. Showtime both nights will be at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available in the high school office and are $7 for students and $8 for adults. Small children sitting on an adult’s lap are free. Tickets will also be available at the door.