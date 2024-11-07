Vantage BOE approves changes, handles other items

Superintendent Rick Turner delivers his monthly report to the board. The Vantage Career Center Board of Education generally meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A pair of programs offered by Vantage Career Center will soon be referred to by different names.

During Thursday night’s monthly meeting, the Vantage Career Center Board of Education voted unanimously to change the name of the Health Information Management program to Medical Assisting, and the Precision Machining program to Machining and Engineering Technologies. The name changes were requested last month to better reflect what the programs have to offer.

During his report, High School Director Ben Winans said parent-teacher conferences took place last week and he noted there was a larger than normal of conferences and good attendance. He also said just over 800 eighth graders toured Vantage this week.

“Our staff and students did a wonderful job of getting these eighth graders engaged in the activities in their lab,” he told the board.

Superintendent Rick Turner informed board members that architectural firms submitting concept designs for the Academy of Medical Careers have reached out with some minor questions as they work through the process. It will be located across the street from the school’s main building.

“It will be interesting to see what each of them submit,” Turner said.

He also said the lights for the CDL lot are up and the wiring has been completed.

“We are waiting for them to be programmed in order to become functional so we can use them for our evening class,” he told the board.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said the car fire simulator has arrived and is in storage, and she added training will be done in conjuction with the Van Wert Fire Department at a later date. The CDL/fire/EMS/police simulator arrived and was assembled in the bus barn.

She also said she offered a welding instructor position to two people but both declined due to pay. The school has budgeted approximately $30 per hour but the average rate is $60 per hour. Fahy said the position will be reposted after the first of the year.

Board members approved the hiring of Tricia Myers as a high school STNA instructor, Roger Roberts as an adult education customized welding instructor, and Harley Pajari as an adult education STNA instructor and LPN-RN instructor and PNP instructor. The board accepted the resignation of Tisha Parrish, assistant treasurer – accounts payable/receivable, effective November 22.

In other business, the board:

Approved out-of-state travel for Dan Edwards, auto body program, and Larry Davis, auto technology, to the National Auto and Truck Museum in Auburn, Indiana on Friday, November 15.

Approved an equipment lease agreement with Truland Equipment.

After a brief presentation from Treasurer Denise Mooney, approved the district’s latest five-year financial forecast as required by law.

Heard a presentation from Sarah Koch on a possible Germany exchange student program.

At the end of the meeting, the board went into executive session to consider personnel matters but outside of adjournment, no other action was taken.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 5, in the district board room. The board’s annual holiday dinner will follow at 6:45 p.m.