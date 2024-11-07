VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/6/2024

Wednesday November 6, 2024

2:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township to check the area of a subject reported to be in mental distress.

5:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

12:42 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a panic attack.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a dog that was injured.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:24 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with cardiac problems.

9:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Augustine Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that occurred on Ohio 81, no injuries were reported.