Annual program honors veterans ahead of Veterans Day

Stephanie Renner is the program coordinator for Lincolnview’s annual Veterans Day program. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana volunteer Cameron Moore is on the left and Superintendent Jeff Snyder is on the right. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview Local Schools honored 66 military veterans during its 12th annual Veterans Day program, which was held before staff, students and others in the high school gymnasium on Friday afternoon.

Teacher and program coordinator Stephanie Renner created the annual program shortly after her grandfather passed away to honor him and other veterans, including another grandfather who died of injuries he received in World War II while serving in the United States Army.

During Friday’s ceremony, she said veterans should be honored and respected for what they have meant to the community and the country.

“To our veterans, we owe a debt we can never fully repay,” Renner said to those in attendance. “You have stood in the face of danger and challenges that many of us can only imagine and have done so with courage, integrity and great resolve. To every veteran, to those who are here, to those who are away and to those who have passed, we thank you – your courage is an example to all of us and your service will never be forgotten.”

Renner also lauded the families of veterans for the sacrifices they have made, and she challenged students to honor and thank a veteran not just on Veterans Day, but every day of the year.

The keynote speakers were Cameron and Mary Moore from Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, which, along with Flag City Honor Flight, serves western Ohio. Honor Flight is a 100 percent volunteer-run 501c3 organization dedicated to providing veterans with the opportunity to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost.

The two volunteer their time to help make the program a success and Cameron Moore said there is no age requirement and he added veterans did not have to be in direct combat to qualify for Honor Flight.

“If you in uniform and you signed your name on the dotted line, you qualify,” he said.

He encouraged those interested to sign up as soon as possible because the waiting list is normally anywhere between four and seven years. He did add the list is fluid, due to various factors. Typically, about 85 veterans and guardians go on one of four flights annually and he noted no walking is necessary, as enough wheelchairs are provided for any and all veterans who need assistance.

He also said there are 128 Honor Flights nationally, but Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is the only one to fly out of an Air National Guard Station -the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne. According to Moore, once an Honor Flight is in the air, it has the second highest clearance of any and all aircraft and he noted once the jet lands at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport, veterans are loaded onto tour buses and receive a special police escort to begin seeing monuments built in their honor.

More information and an application to fly can be found here.

Friday’s program also included the presentation of the American flag by Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion, the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” by fourth grade students under the direction of Scott Turner, individual introductions of veterans in attendance, and the high school band’s performance of “March of the Armed Forces,” a compilation of military songs, directed by Mke Archinal.

Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder read aloud a Veterans Day proclamation in honor of the veterans. In addition, the names of veterans who have passed on were also read and recognized by Renner, and sophomores Zach Newell and Tyler Eddy peformed Taps.

Each of the veterans attending received a special gift bag and a special handmade pillow made by Mary Moore. They were also treated to refreshments after the program.