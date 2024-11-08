FOP donation…

Van Wert’s FOP Lodge 62 recently made a $5,000 donation to the Van Wert Youth Wrestling Club. This donation will allow the club to expand its program as well as assist with funding an upcoming tournament and providing equipment for youth club members. Pictured are several youth club wrestlers, along with FOP member Deb Ebert and Calvin Fackler presenting a check to Terrin Contreras, the club’s assistant wrestling coach. Photo submitted