The Van Wert County Regional Airport was the site of a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 1,000 foot runway extension, which will take the runway to 5,000 feet. The ceremony was held on Thursday and was attended by local and state officials and business leaders. The cost of the project will be approximately $1.7 million and is being covered by funds from the Van Wert County Commissioners, the Van Wert County Foundation, $600,000 from the state, and the rest from private donations. The extension should be complete next summer. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent