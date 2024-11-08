Local CAMO Court holds ceremony

Submitted information

Van Wert CAMO Court (Courts Assisting Military Offenders) celebrated Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 6, along with a graduation ceremony.

CAMO Court Director and Chief Probation Officer John Wiley reached out to Van Wert County Veterans Service Officer Jessica Wegesin to be the guest speaker for the ceremony.

Van Wert Municipal Court is proud to be able to serve the military population and seeing the changes they make in their lives, with all their hard work, is a true blessing.

Pictured above are CAMO Court Director John Wiley, Judge Jill T. Worthington and CAMO Court graduate Michael Ulrich. Photo submitted

The graduates are required to complete a 12-month or more program depending on the needs of the participants, with four phases each equipped with different levels of requirements. Once they complete the phases along with the requirements, their successes are celebrated and they are given them a certificate along with a challenge coin.

The feedback CAMO Court receives from the graduates during the ceremony is incredible and touching. Court officials said they love to see them graduate but hate to see them go – it’s never a “goodbye,” always a “see you later.”

CAMO Court is a specialized docket for veterans and Van Wert Municipal Court is proud to be the smallest county in Ohio to have this special docket.