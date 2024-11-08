Local Veterans Day services planned

VW independent staff

A reminder that a pair of special Veterans Day ceremonies will take place in Van Wert on Monday, November 11.

At 10:30 a.m., Van Wert American Legion Post will dedicate four new monuments at Memorial Park outside of the Legion building on W. Main St., followed by the annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. (See previous story here). The public is welcome and encouraged to attend both the dedication and annual ceremonies.

Van Wert High School will honor local veterans with a Veterans Day assembly. Students will read poems and recognize local veterans in attendance and the audience will be treated to a performance of the Star Spangled Banner by the high school concert choir. Local veterans, their families and community members are invited to join the event, which is scheduled for 10:25 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Music Hall. Veterans will be treated to coffee and cookies from 9:45 a.m. until the start of the assembly in the NPAC lobby.