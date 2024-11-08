Popular Festival of Trees is underway

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — “Let’s Trim the Tree” is the theme for the annual Festival of Trees at Paulding County History Museum in Paulding. The festival opened on Friday and will continue daily through Saturday, November 16. Admission and parking are free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

The festival features 30,000 square feet of holiday trees, displays and decorations in three buildings. This year, an incredible 90 unique trees – the most ever – have been decorated by local individuals, families, organizations and businesses. Don’t miss the adjacent Barn 1 and Barn 2, both filled with trees, lights, animated figures, Nativity scenes, inflatable characters and 10 model train layouts.

More than 90 decorated trees are on exhibit at Paulding County History Museum’s Festival of Trees. Visitors also can view model train layouts, more than 100 Nativity scenes, Christmas collections, inflatable decorations and more. Photo submitted

The festival committee, led by co-chairmen Michelle Stanford and Elizabeth Miller, has been busy planning and preparing for the museum’s largest event and fundraiser of the year. Museum volunteers started unboxing all the decorations on September 24. With the help of Paulding FFA students, the trees came out of storage on October 1. All told, it took nearly six weeks to get everything ready to open the doors to more than 1,500 visitors.

Meals and special activities are planned for almost every day. All meals are by free-will donation.

Today, November 9, is Kids’ Day. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Events include a bake sale, Chris Bercaw making balloons for the kids and a visit from Santa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Museum volunteers will serve a lunch featuring grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. For supper, the Bargain Bin will serve up a baked potato bar starting at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10, begins with a brunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the Divine Mercy kids and adult choirs starting at 1 p.m. The festival will be open until 4 p.m.

Monday, November 11, hours will be 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday, November 12, hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. A pasta dinner will be served starting at 4 p.m. The Paulding High School Jazz Band will perform at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, November 13, is Ugly Sweater Night. The museum will be open 4-8 p.m. A barbecue pork sandwich dinner will be served, followed by the popular St. Paul Lutheran Church Bell Choir performing at 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 14, hours will be 4-8 p.m. The meal will be a chili and soup supper, with the Wayne Trace High School band at 5 p.m. and the Antwerp Community Band at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 15, the festival is open from 4-8 p.m. A heavenly dessert bar will be open from 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, November 16, is the final day of the festival. Hours are 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Walking tacos are on the menu for lunch. This will be the last chance to bid on the silent auction or enter the annual OSU raffle.

Several events will be held every day throughout the festival.

The museum is collecting nonperishable food items for the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry. Anyone coming to the festival is encouraged to bring an item or two to donate to the food pantry for those in need during the upcoming holidays.

Another feature continues to be the Memory Tree. Remember loved ones by adding their names to the revolving tree, located near the dining room.

The always-popular OSU Raffle sponsored by the Weidenhamer/Borkosky families is a chance to win a collection of Ohio State University merchandise and memorabilia. Raffle tickets may be purchased throughout the festival. The lucky winner will be drawn at 2 p.m. November 16.

Place a bid on one of the exciting items in the silent auction. Local businesses, individuals and groups have generously donated more than 60 prizes that will go to the highest bidders. This year, some of the offerings include a pair of Sonny Bashore prints, toys, holiday decor, gift baskets, many handcrafted items, memorabilia and more. The silent auction will close on Saturday afternoon.

Visitors will have the chance to vote for their favorite tree. Look for the jar under each tree and “vote” with coins, dollars or even checks. The tree that collects the most money wins a prize. A prize also will be awarded for the tree that best follows this year’s theme.

Children can take part in the fun Mouse Hunt. Browse the museum’s Country Store for some unique gift ideas, including some branded museum merchandise.

Remember to sign Christmas cards for U.S. servicemen and women. Look for the many military and patriotic themed trees on display at the museum.

The festival schedule is subject to change. Updates will be posted on the museum’s Facebook page.