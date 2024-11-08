Union official to visit Crestview

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Ohio Federation of Teachers (OFT-AFT, AFL-CIO) President Melissa Cropper will visit Crestview Local Schools Tuesday morning, November 12. Crestview Local Schools bargaining unit employees are affiliated with the Ohio Federation of Teachers and the name of the local union is the Crestview Employees Association (CEA).

Cropper is scheduled to tour the Crestview campus and visit teachers and students in a variety of classroom environments between 8-11:30 a.m. She has visited Crestview on numerous occasions in the past and this site visit will focus on a variety of immersive experiences with staff and students. She will be hosted by CEA President and eighth grade American history teacher James Lautzenheiser and Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer.

The Crestview Employees Association currently has 100 members that include professionals employed as classroom teachers, building secretaries, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodial maintenance employees, food services, bus mechanics and school nurses.

In addition to serving as president, Cropper serves as the secretary-treasurer of the Ohio AFL-CIO. Before moving into her current leadership positions, she worked as a library media specialist in Georgetown, Ohio, and served as the president of the Georgetown Federation of Teachers. She also currently serves as a vice-president for the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).