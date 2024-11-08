Year end luncheon…

Central Insurance retirees and guests recently held their year end luncheon at Pizza Hut in Van Wert with the following in attendance: front row (left to right): Sharon Baer, Kay Sluterbeck (guest), Dorothy Helmke, Vickie Ingman, Vivian Langhals, Sue Karst, Luanne Watson (guest), Lori Klinger, Gloria Tumblin, and Ruth Ricker. Back row: Phil Steinen, Val Sluterbeck, Doug Watson, Susan Gunsett, Loren Shindeldecker, Patty Kiehl, Royce Baden, Chuck White, Kathryn Herman, Deb Boroff, and Dewaine Johnson. The group caught up on events since the last gathering and enjoyed one other’s company while enjoying lunch. Due to the upcoming holidays, the next luncheon will be at 11 a.m. January 22. All retirees and guests are invited to meet at Pizza Hut, 735 W. Ervin Rd., in Van Wert. Photo submitted