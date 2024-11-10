Fall S.T.E.M. night to be held in VW

Submitted information

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School in Van Wert is set to host a Fall S.T.E.M. Night, led by Allison Schaufelberger and other students from Wright State University Lake Campus. The event will take place at the Jennings Rd. school from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 21. The family-friendly, hands-on learning event will feature fall-themed activities for children ranging in age from 6-11.

Space is limited to 40 children. Register now by going to the St. Marys of the Assumption Catholic School Facebook page for the registration link.