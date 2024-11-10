The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Nov. 11, 2024

Fall S.T.E.M. night to be held in VW

Submitted information

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School in Van Wert is set to host a Fall S.T.E.M. Night, led by Allison Schaufelberger and other students from Wright State University Lake Campus. The event will take place at the Jennings Rd. school from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 21. The family-friendly, hands-on learning event will feature fall-themed activities for children ranging in age from 6-11.

Space is limited to 40 children. Register now by going to the St. Marys of the Assumption Catholic School Facebook page for the registration link.

POSTED: 11/10/24 at 10:00 pm. FILED UNDER: News