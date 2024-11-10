Final Honor Flight of 2024 will take off on Tuesday

Veterans on Tuesday’s Honor Flight will visit several monuments, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Flag City Honor Flight photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight is preparing for its 29th mission on Tuesday, November 12, to take 85 veterans, primarily from the Vietnam War era, to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials built in their honor. This flight, the final Honor Flight of 2024, is fully sponsored by the Rod and Barb Nichols family of Findlay. Previous flights took place on April 23, June 11, and September 10.

“Barb and I appreciate the opportunity to recognize and thank our veterans through this sponsorship,” Nichols said. “It’s a small way we can give back in comparison to the great sacrifices and contributions our veterans have made to our country.”

The organization, which along with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana serves all of northwestern and western Ohio, relies on community donations and flight sponsorships to continue the mission. As a 100 percent volunteer-led organization, every dollar received goes directly toward honoring and thanking veterans for their service.

Flag City Honor Flight will welcome its 2,000th veteran on this flight—a milestone made possible by community support since 2010. Thanks to generous contributions, the organization has expanded its flights, allowing more veterans to experience this meaningful journey each year. The 2,000th veteran will receive special recognition on flight day.

The Honor Flight will depart from Toledo Express Airport in the morning on a one-day trip of a lifetime. The itinerary includes visits to the Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, WWII Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans do not pay to fly.

Flight Details:

5:30 a.m. — Veterans & Guardians arrive at Grand Aire Hangar

7:30 a.m. — Depart Grand Aire Hangar for BWI (Baltimore, MD)

11:30 a.m. — Tour WWII, Korean and Vietnam Memorials

3:00 p.m. — Attend Changing of the Guard Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

9:00 p.m. — Arrive at Grand Aire Hanger and welcome home celebration