Local men graduate from Fire Academy

VW independent staff/submitted information

REYNOLDSBURG — Three local men were among the latest graduates of the State Fire Marshal’s Ohio Fire Academy.

Jacob Durden of Van Wert, Alexander Greutman of Scott, and Reide Jackson of Venedocia graduated during a ceremony held Friday at the State Fire Marshal’s campus in Reynoldsburg. Two other area men were part of the 32 member class – Thomas Spyker of Harrod and Chris Wade of Lima.

Durden is joining the ranks of Ohio’s fire service after spending time in the military.

“I was in the military for a few years and got back into public service after I had a few guys introduce me to the fire department,” Durden said. “This program was physically tough, but I would say more mentally challenging to get through the 10 weeks.”

32 students at the Ohio Fire Academy graduated on Friday. Photo submitted

Graduates of the Firefighter Class 239 successfully completed the academically and physically rigorous 10-week, 468-hour program to join the ranks of Ohio’s firefighters. The extensive firefighter training program is the only program in the state where students can earn eight additional certifications in addition to their Firefighter I and II state certifications.

In addition to basic firefighter job skills, students learned essential job functions including professionalism, leadership, teamwork, honor, firefighter safety, emergency vehicle operation, and apparatus pumping.

The graduation ceremony was livestreamed on the State Fire Marshal’s Facebook page.