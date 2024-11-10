Regional semifinal game locations set

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the football regional semifinal playoff pairings and neutral sites for the third round of the playoffs this Friday, November 15.

Two Western Buckeye League schools remain alive in the postseason – Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial, along with a pair of Northwest Cofnerence schools – Columbus Grove and Bluffton. Five Midwest Athletic Conference schools will play this Friday night – Coldwater, Anna, Delphos St. John’s, Marion Local and Minster. Delphos St. John’s is the first school in the expanded playoff era (16 teams per region) to qualify for the regional semifinals.

The first team listed in the pairings is the designated home team. A team’s regional seed, state rank and overall record do not factor into neutral site locations. Neutral host sites receive a stipend from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales. In addition, the OHSAA pays for the officials.

Without schools being willing to host games, the OHSAA would not be able to use neutral sites. Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and rarely can a site be found that is exactly halftime between the two schools. Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.

During the first round, 45 lower seeded schools won on the road at higher seeded schools, and 11 of those schools won again on the road last Friday in the regional quarterfinals.

The regional playoffs will follow bracket format (see bracket link below). The regional finals are Friday, November 22 and the state semifinals are Friday, November 29. The state championship games will be hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 5-7.

Division I

Region 1

1. Mentor (12-0) vs. 5. Canton McKinley (8-4) at Medina High School Ken Dukes Stadium

3. Perrysburg (10-2) vs. 7. Lakewood St. Edward (7-5) at Elyria High School Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Region 2

5. Hilliard Davidson (8-4) vs. 8. Huber Heights Wayne (7-5) at Miami Trace High School Tony’s Welding and Fabrication Stadium

2. Centerville (9-3) vs. 14. Dublin Coffman (4-8) at Springfield High School Wildcat Stadium

Region 3

1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2) vs. 5. Upper Arlington (10-2) at Westerville Central High School

6. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (10-2) vs. 7. Pickerington North (10-2) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4

1. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-1) vs. 4. Cincinnati Princeton (10-2) at Mason High School Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium

2. West Chester Lakota West (11-1) vs. 6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-3) at Cincinnati Princeton High School Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division II

Region 5

1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (12-0) vs. 4. Austintown-Fitch (9-3) at Ravenna High School Portage Community Bank Stadium Harry Gilchrist Field

2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-2) vs. 3. Macedonia Nordonia (10-2) at Barberton High School Sharkey Stadium

Region 6

1. Avon (12-0) vs. 5. Wadsworth (11-1) at Strongsville High School Pat Catan Stadium

2. Medina Highland (12-0) vs. 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (12-0) at Bellevue High School First National Bank Field

Region 7

1. Sunbury Big Walnut (11-1) vs. 4. Ashland (12-0) at Marion Harding High School Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

3. Massillon Washington (9-2) vs. 7. Ashville Teays Valley (8-4) at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Stadium

Region 8

1. Cincinnati Anderson (12-0) vs. 5. Cincinnati Mount Healthy (9-2) at Lakota East High School

2. Cincinnati La Salle (10-2) vs. 6. Harrison (10-2) at Hamilton Ross High School

Division III

Region 9

1. Youngstown Ursuline (11-1) vs. 4. Aurora (11-1) at North Canton Hoover High School Memorial Stadium

2. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (11-1) vs. 3. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (10-2) at Twinsburg High School Tiger Stadium

Region 10

1. Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) vs. 12. Lexington (7-5) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

3. Cleveland Benedictine (10-2) vs. 7. Parma Padua Franciscan (7-5) at North Royalton High School Serpentini Stadium

Region 11

1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-0) vs. 4. Newark Licking Valley (11-1) at Licking Heights High School Hornet Stadium

2. Steubenville (11-0) vs. 11. Dover (9-3) at Carrollton High School Warrior Stadium

Region 12

4. London (12-0) vs. 8. St. Marys Memorial (10-2) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium

2. Wapakoneta (12-0) vs. 3. Bellbrook (11-1) at Troy High School Memorial Stadium

Division IV

Region 13

1. Mentor Lake Catholic (12-0) vs. 5. Cleveland Glenville (9-3) at Painesville Riverside High School

2. Perry (11-1) vs. 3. Streetsboro (12-0) at Burton Berkshire High School Great Lakes Cheese Stadium

Region 14

1. Sandusky Perkins (11-1) vs. 13. Napoleon (7-5) at Milbury Lake High School Community Stadium

2. Shelby (12-0) vs. 3. Ontario (11-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 15

1. St. Clairsville (12-0) vs. 13. Millersburg West Holmes (7-5) at New Philadelphia High School Quaker Stadium

2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (12-0) vs. 3. New Lexington (11-1) at Coshocton High School Stewart Field

Region 16

5. Cincinnati Taft (10-2) vs. 9. Cincinnati Indian Hill (9-3) at Milford High School Eagle Stadium Powered by Cullen Electric

6. Cleves Taylor (10-2) vs. 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-5) at Fairfield High School Christy Rose Dennis Stadium

Division V

Region 17

1. Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (10-2) at Minerva High School Dr. Robert Hines Stadium

2. Akron Manchester (11-1) vs. 3. Poland Seminary (10-2) at Louisville High School Leopard Stadium

Region 18

1. Milan Edison (12-0) vs. 5. Pemberville Eastwood (11-1) at Clyde High School Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

2. Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 3. Oak Harbor (12-0) at TBA

Region 19

1. Ironton (11-1) vs. 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-2) at Waverly High School Raidiger Field

7. Zanesville West Muskingum (9-2) vs. 14. Wheelersburg (8-4) at Athens Joe Burrow Stadium

Region 20

1. Jamestown Greeneview (12-0) vs. 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (10-2) at Fairborn High School Skyhawk Stadium

2. West Liberty-Salem (11-1) vs. 3. Waynesville (9-3) at Dayton Welcome Stadium

Division VI

Region 21

1. Kirtland (12-0) vs. 4. Columbia Station Columbia (10-2) at Brooklyn High School Coach Jerry Younger Field

2. New Middletown Springfield (10-2) vs. 6. Dalton (9-3) at Alliance Marlington High School

Region 22

1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (11-0) vs. 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

2. Bluffton (11-1) vs. 3. Toledo Ottawa Hills (10-1) at Defiance High School Fred Brown Athletic Complex

Region 23

1. Columbus Grandview Heights (11-0) vs. 4. Beverly Fort Frye (9-3) at Logan High School Chieftain Stadium

2. Galion Northmor (12-0) vs. 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (11-1) at Newark White Field

Region 24

1. Coldwater (11-1) vs. 5. St. Bernard Elmwood Place (10-2) at Trotwood-Madison High School Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

2. Cincinnati Country Day (11-1) vs. 3. Anna (9-3) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

5. Warren John F. Kennedy (10-2) vs. 9. Cuyahoga Heights (7-4) at Orwell Grand Valley High School

2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (11-1) vs. 3. Malvern (11-1) at Massillon Perry High School Wakefield Stadium

Region 26

1. Columbus Grove (12-0) vs. 4. Sycamore Mohawk (10-2) at Fostoria High School Memorial Stadium

11. Leipsic (8-4) vs. 15. Delphos St. John’s (5-7) at Ottawa-Glandorf High School Titan Stadium

Region 27

1. Danville (10-2) vs. 5. Corning Miller (10-2) at Thornville Sheridan High School Paul Culver Jr. Stadium

2. Beaver Eastern (12-0) vs. 3. Bowerston Conotton Valley (9-3) at Heath High School Swank Field

Region 28

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4. Ansonia (11-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

2. Minster (10-2) vs. 3. Cincinnati College Prep (9-2) at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium