Wren ready to put up Xmas decorations

Submitted information

WREN — The Wren Christmas Society will be putting up decorations in the village beginning at 8 a.m. this Saturday, November 16. The grand illumination will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 30.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Wren at the Santa House at the corner of Ohio 49 and Jackson St. from 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, December 13-14. Wagon rides, hot chocolate and cookies will be available during Santa hours.

Wren Christmas Society members are grateful to all volunteers and donors that help make decorating the village possible and wish everyone a safe, happy Christmas season.