Cup & Saucer ready to open

VW independent staff/submitted information

If you’re seeking an extraordinary restaurant experience that is delicious and meaningful, Cup & Saucer at Vantage Career Center awaits you. Managed by Vantage’s talented junior and senior culinary arts students under the leadership of chef instructor Chad Conklin, the restaurant offers more than just a meal – it offers a showcase of passion, dedication, and talent on every plate.

Cup & Saucer will open its doors to the public, by reservation only, for lunch Wednesday through Friday, beginning November 13, and will seat guests from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Every bite is a testament to the dedication these students bring to their craft.

Culinary Arts senior Mckenna Hall (Parkway) prepares luxurious desserts at Cup & Saucer. To make reservations, call 419.238.5411 ext. 2069. Photo submitted

“Good food starts with good ingredients and these students are the key ingredient in everything they create,” Conklin said. “Their talent, dedication and passion are the best mise en place (a French culinary phrase) any kitchen could hope for.”

In addition, Cup & Saucer will host two spectacular holiday meals, perfect for sharing with friends and family. AThanksgiving celebration will be held on Tuesday, November 26, featuring a feast of classic holiday dishes prepared with exceptional flair, and a festive Christmas meal on Tuesday, December 17, where every dish encompasses the holiday spirit. Given the popularity of these events, it is encouraged to reserve seats early by calling 419.238.5411 ext. 2069. Due to high demand, walk-ins cannot be accommodated.