Indiana crash claims Ohio City man

VW independent staff

STEUBEN COUNTY (IN) — A head-on crash in northern Indiana claimed a man with ties to Van Wert County.

According to a press release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Lester Merkle, 91, who’s address is listed as Ohio City, died shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 between CR 800 W and CR 900 W in rural Jackson Township after the collision. It was also reported that at least one of the vehicles involved was on fire. Upon the arrival of first responders, the fire was quickly extinguished by the Salem Township Fire Department.

Deputies found an SUV in the middle of the roadway facing south and a pickup truck on the south shoulder facing east, both vehicles with heavy front-end damage. The driver of the SUV , Merkle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Steuben County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) was called to the scene to assist in the investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

A preliminary investigation indicated Merkle’s vehicle drifted left of center into the path of the pickup truck, which was driven by Lorene Fuentes, 65, of Angola, Indiana. Fuentes attempted to avoid the crash by steering to the right but was an able to, and both vehicles collided head-on.

Fuentes sustained lower leg, arm, and possible internal injures and was transported to Cameron Hospital by Steuben County EMS in serious condition before being flown to a Fort Wayne area hospital by the Samaritan helicopter.

Deputies noted seat belts were in use and airbags did deploy. The roadway was damp at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation by the Steuben County crash investigation team.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division, Angola Police, Steuben County EMS, Steuben County Coroner’s Office, and the Salem Township Fire Department.