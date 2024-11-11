Letters to the Editor

The VW independent welcomes the opinions of readers in the form of letters to the editor, provided the submissions are in good taste and refrain from attacking individuals. The VW independent has the right to decide whether or not any reader submission will be published. Letters may be subject to editing and may not be published in their entirety.

Letters should be emailed to editor@thevwindependent.com and must include your full name, complete address and telephone number. Your address and telephone number will not be published, but will be used for verification. Unsigned letters and letters containing personal attacks will not be published.

Columns and letters on the Opinion page are the views of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the VW independent.