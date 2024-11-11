Random Thoughts: playoffs and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a ride to the regional semifinals, a potential regional championship scenario, half of a conference playing for regional titles, neutral sites and quarterback return on investment.

Riding to the semifinals

A tip of the cap goes out to No. 8 seed St. Marys Memorial. The ground pounding Roughriders won their opening around playoff game on a Hail Mary pass, then knocked off No. 1 seed Tippecanoe 16-14 with a last second field goal in the Division III Region 12 quarterfinals. Next up: the 11-0 London Red Raiders, the No. 4 seed in the region. Yes, I suppose it’s fair to say the Roughriders are the underdog but don’t count them out. If they win, it could very well set up a rematch in the regional championship game – St. Marys Memorial and Wapakoneta. The Redskins will face No. 3 seed Bellbrook in the semifinals Friday night.

No. 1 vs. No. 15?

Could we see a regional championship game between the top seeded team and the lowest seeded team to advance this far?

It’s entirely possible. In Division VII, No. 1 seed Columbus Grove (12-0) has rolled to a pair of playoff victories. Meanwhile, No. 15 seed Delphos St. John’s (5-7) has won two playoff games to advance to the regional semifinal games. The Blue Jays went just 3-7 during the regular season but as we all know, six of those losses came in the ultra-tough MAC. The term used in a case like this is battle tested.

The Blue Jays are the first No. 15 seed to advance past the regional quarterfinals and now they’ll face No. 11 seed Leipsic in the semifinals this Friday night in Ottawa. With all due respect to the Vikings, I won’t be at all shocked if Delphos St. John’s wins the game and advances to the regional championship game, presumably against Columbus Grove. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 seed Mohawk in Fostoria Friday night.

One conference, five teams?

While I’m playing the “what if” scenario – is it possible the MAC will have half of the conference playing in five different regional championship games next Friday night?

It’s very possible. Coldwater and Anna are considered heavy favorites in this Friday’s Division VI, Region 24 semifinal games. Delphos St. John’s (at least in my mind) has a legit shot to beat Leipsic in Division VII, Region 26, and Marion Local and Minster are overwhelming favorites this Friday in Division VII, Region 28. That’s five teams, or exactly one half of the MAC. I don’t believe any other conference in the state can claim the same thing.

Neutral

I think the OHSAA is doing a better job of explaining how neutral sites are selected for regional quarterfinal through state semifinal football games. Every year there seems to be some grumbling that a neutral site isn’t halfway, isn’t fair, etc.

“Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and rarely can a site be found that is exactly halfway between the two schools,” the OHSAA said in this week’s playoff pairings press release. “Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.”

Think about it – a stadium that can accommodate the teams, fans, etc., especially in a rural region like this one, isn’t easy to find and it’s rare that it’s the halfway point between the two schools. Some schools don’t want to host because their own team is in the playoffs. Can’t blame them for that. It’s also a big undertaking i.e., you need people to work. People at the ticket gate, concessions, security, parking, clean-up, PA and scoreboard, etc. You don’t just flip the lights on and say go. Plus, it’s not nearly the big money maker that some people think it is. Just ask any school that actually has hosted playoff games. More often than not, a site is doing it to help out or to showcase their facilities.

“Neutral host sites receive a stipend from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales. In addition, the OHSAA pays for the officials,” the OHSAA said.

Basically, it’s a labor of love.

Return on investment?

While watching NFL games on Sunday I started wondering which teams with high dollar quarterbacks are getting a good return on their investment. Obviously there are several games left to go but it’s still a legit question. Here’s how it stacks up.

Dak Prescott – $60 million per year. The Cowboys are 3-6 and amazingly haven’t won a game at home this season. In eight games he threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The touchdown and interception numbers aren’t great and now he’s done for the year with a hamstring injury. Obviously, Dallas’s struggles aren’t all his fault, but tying up all that money affects the salary cap and what a team can do. That’s pretty evident in Dallas.

Joe Burrow – $55 million a year. The Bengals are 4-6 and their playoff hopes aren’t exactly great. Perhaps some of that money should have used for better protection.

Jordan Love – $55 million a year. The Packers are 6-3, so that’s a positive.

Trevor Lawrence – $55 million a year. Jacksonville is 2-8. Sorry, but to this point it’s not a good investment.

Tua Tagovailoa – $53.1 million a year. I cringe every time this guy takes the field. I fear for his immediate safety and his long term health. The concussions this guy has suffered are frightning. Entering Monday night, he’s thrown for less than 1,000 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also played in just four games. He’s fun to watch, no doubt and minus the health concerns, I think he could be one of the better ones.

Jared Goff – $53 million a year. The Lions are in a good place. He has support all around him, offensively and defensively.

Those are the top five. I could go on but I won’t – my point is high dollar QB’s don’t necessarily translate into success. It’s really pretty hit or miss, probably more miss than hit. Check out this website – overthecap.com – and see if your team’s quarterback investment is paying off.

