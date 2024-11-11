Robert J. Carroll

Robert J. Carroll, Sr, 73, of Van Wert, passed away at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Robert was born on July 15, 1951, in Van Wert, to Woodrow Carroll and Betty (Snyder) Keirns.

Robert attended Van Wert High School and loved playing football. On April 12, 1980, he married Diane (Rickard) Rase. They were married for 44 years.

He worked for the City of Van Wert for 32 years, retiring in Februar, 2012. Robert loved to fish, hunt, camp, bowl, playing cards and Yahtzee. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Diane of Van Wert; son, Robert J. (Jason Gurwell) Carroll Jr. of Van Wert; five stepchildren, Tammy (Terry) Chrisman, Suzy McClure, Craig (Rhonda Lathrop) Rase, Brian Rase, and Tracy (Robin Mengerink) Rase all of Van Wert; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brothers, Eddie (Diana) Keirns of Van Wert, Gary (Judy) Carroll of Alabama, Harry (Lisa Stripe) Keirns of Van Wert, and Dave (Mia) Keirns of Van Wert; sister-in-law, Deb (Tony) Krick of Van Wert, and a brother-in-law, Robert Rickard.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Betty; a son-in- law, Jody McClure, and a brother, Mike Carroll.

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at the Van Wert VFW Post 5803.

Flowers and gifts may be delivered to 814 E. Sycamore St, Van Wert.

