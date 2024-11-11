VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/10/2024

Sunday November 10, 2024

8:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:38 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:01 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to a report of an injury accident on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. A 2010 Honda Accord driven by Karly Bohyer of Van Wert was traveling westbound on Lincoln Highway around house number 10397. A 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Breanna Ross of Van Wert was backing out of a driveway onto Lincoln Highway. from the north and did not see Bohyer, striking her vehicle. Bohyer’s vehicle was towed from the scene, while Ross’s vehicle was driven away from the scene. No one was transported by EMS.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of theft.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject in a vehicle.

5:30 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Dealey Drive in the Village of Convoy for a residential fire alarm.

5:54 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having reactions from medications.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.