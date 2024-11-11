VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/9/2024

Saturday November 9, 2024

5:04 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject who was ill.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject in a vehicle.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Alspach Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Davis Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a residence from the Village of Ohio City on a report of a possible scam.

11:48 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.

12:43 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of a ditch fire.

2:13 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a subject who had fallen.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of liquid manure spilled on the roadway.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Liberty Township to deliver a message.

8:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a protection order violation

11:04 p.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported.

11:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a noise complaint and report of reckless driving.